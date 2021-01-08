Healthcare workers at 4 Virginia Department of Corrections sites get access to Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

The Virginia Department of Corrections has started to vaccinate healthcare-related staff as part of VDH’s Phase 1a rollout. (Photo: VADOC Twitter)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Four Virginia Department of Corrections facilities have received their first shipments of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

VADOC posted photos on Twitter Thursday of healthcare-related staff getting the first dose of the vaccine.

4 VADOC sites received their first shipments of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccines. State Farm CC (800 doses), Fluvanna CCW (900 doses), Greensville CC (700 doses), and Deerfield CC (600 doses). These sites can distribute to other facilities. VDH determines when sites get shipments. pic.twitter.com/jmka8FWRSD — VADOC (@VADOC) January 7, 2021

The following correctional facilities received doses:

State Farm CC: 800 doses

Fluvanna CCW: 900 doses

Greensville CC: 700 doses

Deerfield CC: 600 doses

In a plan released Wednesday, the Virginia Department of Health said they plan to give prisoners access to the COVID-19 vaccine in Phase 1b.

RISE for Youth has criticized VDH’s decision because it does not include incarcerated youth.

“While we applaud Governor Northam’s decision to prioritize vaccinating incarcerated Virginians in adult facilities, we strongly urge the Northam Administration to include incarcerated youth as well. There have been 44 reported positive cases in Virginia’s youth facilities, but with the Department of Juvenile Justice refusing to implement widespread testing, we cannot be fully certain of these numbers. We know that youth would be better served at home during this global crisis, and now it appears these vulnerable youth in DJJ’s care stand to be left at further risk by not receiving access to the vaccine. These young people urgently need the vaccine to protect themselves, as well as the staff and the surrounding communities. We urge Gov. Northam to include incarcerated youth in the next round of vaccine rollouts.” RISE for Youth

