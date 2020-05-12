400 face shields made for GRTC bus operators

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Hundreds of locally made face shields were purchased by GRTC in an effort to protect its bus operators during the coronavirus crisis.

The transportation company said on Tuesday that 200 face shields purchased from Good Work Society were being distributed to frontline staff for an extra layer of protection. GRTC purchased 200 masks and the number was matched by Larkin Garbee, founder and executive director of the Good Work Society.

GRTC says the face shields are not mandatory for employees, but available to those who wish to “wear in service.”

“The GRTC team is working non-stop to find new and creative ways to put more direct protection from COVID-19 into the hands of our frontline bus Operators,” said GRTC Chief Executive Officer Julie Timm in a release. “These face shields offer one more layer of protection for our critical staff while they serve our community’s essential trips. I am deeply grateful for the matching shield donation to double the power of our purchase.”

400 face shields assembled for our Operators! pic.twitter.com/hwaiwuAy9m — GRTC Transit System (@GRTCTransit) May 12, 2020

