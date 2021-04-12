400 Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses to be administered in New Kent on Friday

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — New Kent County typically only has Moderna vaccines available at their community vaccination clinics, but this week residents may be in line to get a single-dose shot. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available at a clinic on Friday at New Kent High School.

The clinic, run by the Chickahominy Health District, will have 400 available doses from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

“We are very pleased that we will be offering the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week in addition to the Moderna vaccine we normally have at our clinics,” said Rodney Hathaway, New Kent County Administrator. “With the Chickahominy Health District’s announcement that we are moving into Phase 2, this is perfect timing.”

Last week, the health district announced they would be making the transition to Phase 2 along with other areas in the region. Now all New Kent County residents over the age of 18 are eligible for their shot.

Anyone interested in signing up for an appointment is asked to call the New Kent County COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center at (804)-966-9677. Calls be made weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.