43 more inmates at Henrico County’s Jail West test positive for COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that 43 more inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 at the county’s Jail West.

The jail conducted mass coronavirus testing after three inmates tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

“Following the guidance of health experts and county officials, the Sheriff’s Office is taking aggressive steps to identify and control this outbreak of COVID-19,” Sheriff Alisa A. Gregory said. “We are committed to doing everything we can to protect the health and well-being of our hardworking staff and others who work in the jails as well as those in our custody.”

Of the 43 inmates who tested positive, only nine experienced mild symptoms while the rest were asymptomatic and eight inmates refused to test. The announcement said tests were pending for more than 100 staff members and contractors.

To prevent further spread of the virus, the Sheriff’s Office said they have separated the group of inmates who tested positive for COVID-19 from the rest of the jail population and is preparing to test all inmates and staff.

As of Friday, July 10, the county has 594 inmates at Jail West and 537 at Jail East.

LATEST HEADLINES: