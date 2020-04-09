47 confirmed cases of inmates, staff with the coronavirus in Virginia state facilities

(WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Corrections announced Thursday there are now 47 confirmed cases of inmates and staff infected with COVID-19 in its correctional facilities.

According to the latest update, 20 on-site inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, while five remain hospitalized. Additionally, 22 staff members, which includes both employees and contractors, have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Virginia Correctional Center for Women in Goochland, which includes State Farm Work Center, has the most confirmed cases with 13 inmates, 10 on-site and 3 hospitalized, and 13 staff members sickened by the coronavirus.

Here’s the breakdown of inmates with COVID-19:

Central Virginia Correctional Unit #13 – 6 inmates

Haynesville Correctional Center – 2 inmates

Sussex II State Prison – 4 inmates

Virginia Correctional Center for Women (includes State Farm Work Center) – 13 inmates

VADOC employees are working hard to combat the Coronavirus. For VADOC COVID-19 updates, visit https://t.co/6n49dnu2qH The chart displaying positive cases is updated every day at 5:00 PM. pic.twitter.com/sRs71otNEY — VADOC (@VADOC) April 9, 2020

The Virginia Department of Corrections says it’s taking precautions in its prisons by following CDC guidelines and requiring all offenders to wear sneeze and cough guards. Visitation and volunteer activities remain canceled as a result of the outbreak until further notice.

For more information about VADOC’s procedures during the coronavirus outbreak click here.

