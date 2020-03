HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A resident of Canterbury Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Henrico County has died, the county’s health district director confirmed Thursday.

The news comes a day after a third resident at the center succumbed to COVID-19.

BREAKING: Another resident of the Canterbury Rehabilitation and Health Center has died after testing positive for the #coronavirus.

This now makes 4 people from this facility that have died.

