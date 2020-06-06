5 inmates test positive for COVID-19 at the Chesterfield County Jail

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office announced five inmates at Chesterfield County Jail tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

The first positive COVID-19 case at the jail was released on Monday, June 1. The Sheriff’s Office said the offender’s results came back on Wednesday, June 3.

Officials said before the inmate was released, he was living in an area with 12 other inmates and never left for court appearances.

All of the 11 other inmates were tested, and four of them tested positive for COVID-19. The office said the inmates who tested positive are asymptomatic and had lived in the jail for several weeks.

The seven offenders who tested negative will remain separated from the rest of the jail population and tested again in a few days.

The Sheriff’s Office said it will not release any other information about the inmates because of medical privacy laws.

LATEST HEADLINES: