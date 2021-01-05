50 residents contract COVID-19 at local retirement community

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Nearly 40% of the residents at Chesterfield Heights Gracious Retirement Living have contracted COVID-19. Adam Bryan, a representative from the parent company, Hawthorn Senior Living, says 50 out of over 125 residents have tested positive for the virus.
A resident in the community found out they were positive after a hospital visit. Upon identification of the positive case, the rest of the staff and residents were given the opportunity to test for the virus. Most of the residents took a coronavirus test between Dec. 27 and 29.
So far, one resident who tested positive at the facility has passed away. Bryan says they passed from an “illness” and also tested positive for COVID-19. “We extend our deepest condolences to that resident’s family,” Bryan said.
There are also a few other residents hospitalized for the virus. Most of the other residents either have mild symptoms or are asymptomatic. While the resident’s cases are still active, most of them are approaching the end of their active cases.
Bryan says they are working with healthcare authorities and are following directions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
- Nearly 40% of the residents at Chesterfield Heights Gracious Retirement Living have contracted COVID-19. One resident who tested positive for the virus has passed away, a few others are hospitalized.
- HCA Virginia is calling on everyone to leave their holiday lights up through Jan. 31 to honor those working on the frontlines in healthcare battling the coronavirus pandemic.
- RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has mobilized the National Guard in his state to help speed up COVID-19 vaccinations. Guard soldiers will support local health providers, who are starting to vaccinate people 75 and older this week. Northeast North Carolina and the Outer Banks were set to get their vaccines through […]
- Gov. Ralph Northam will give an update on Virginia's response to the coronavirus outbreak and the state's vaccination plan tomorrow at 2 p.m.
- Virginia’s COVID-19 cases increased by 4,377 bringing the total of cases to 371,913. Over the last 7-days, Virginia cases have been increasing at an average of 4,517 per day.
- Nurse Sandra Lindsay, who became the first person in the U.S. to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, was given her second and final dose on Monday.
- If you are part of Virginia’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) you could benefit from emergency allotments this month.
- Prioritizing border agents for COVID-19 vaccine 'is complicated,' CBP head tells South Texas congressmanA South Texas congressman says he is working to help federal border law enforcement agents be among frontline workers prioritized to receive the COVID vaccine. U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, a Democrat from Laredo, Texas, told Border Report he spoke Monday with U.S. Customs and Border Protection Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan who told him that Border […]
- As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the country, a number of hospitals across Central Virginia are changing their visitor policies to try and slow the spread.
- As the COVID-19 positivity rate continues to rise across Virginia, how is the Richmond region impacting this metric?