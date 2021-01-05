50 residents contract COVID-19 at local retirement community

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Nearly 40% of the residents at Chesterfield Heights Gracious Retirement Living have contracted COVID-19. Adam Bryan, a representative from the parent company, Hawthorn Senior Living, says 50 out of over 125 residents have tested positive for the virus.

A resident in the community found out they were positive after a hospital visit. Upon identification of the positive case, the rest of the staff and residents were given the opportunity to test for the virus. Most of the residents took a coronavirus test between Dec. 27 and 29.

So far, one resident who tested positive at the facility has passed away. Bryan says they passed from an “illness” and also tested positive for COVID-19. “We extend our deepest condolences to that resident’s family,” Bryan said.

There are also a few other residents hospitalized for the virus. Most of the other residents either have mild symptoms or are asymptomatic. While the resident’s cases are still active, most of them are approaching the end of their active cases.

Bryan says they are working with healthcare authorities and are following directions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.