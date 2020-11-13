6 Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office employees test positive for COVID-19 after social gathering

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Dr. Danny Avula and Mayor Stoney confirmed that the Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office had an outbreak of COVID-19 in October.

“We did have a cluster of disease at the Commonwealth’s Attorney office. It was a group of employees there that were at a social gathering together,” Dr. Avula said.

Dr. Avula said this happened about two weeks ago.

The social gathering resulted in six people testing positive for coronavirus. All six people were part of the initial gathering.

Commonwealth Attorney Colette McEachin responded to the outbreak saying that her office believes the staff members contracted the virus outside of work hours and outside of the courthouse.

“We have a designated Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney who is the office liasion with the affected individual, RFD, VDH, and any other impacted agencies that operate in the courthouse,” McEachin said in an email to 8News.

McEachin’s office said they followed directives from the health department — having individuals test as soon as possible and provide contact tracing information.

Three of the six people have returned to work. The others are still in quarantine and will be getting a COVID-19 test shortly, Dr. Avula said.

According to Avula, the cases have not impacted the attorney’s office operations too much.