$600 weekly unemployment benefits expire, lawmakers still debating stimulus bill

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC/AP) — 30 million Americans will be waking up to expired unemployment benefits as the Senate has adjourned for the weekend without coming to an agreement over the next stimulus bill.

People who have been out of work during the coronavirus pandemic will go from receiving $930 to $330 in unemployment pay.

Democrats, republicans and The White House are negotiating. Some democrats want to extend the $600 benefit into next year. Senate republicans believe these unemployment benefits are discouraging people from looking for work. They have released a proposal to reduce the benefits.

Studies show about half of U.S. workers earn more in unemployment than they did working. Others believe if people don’t return to work, employers will lose their PPP loans.

In Virginia, the number of initial unemployment claims is on the rise. The Virginia Employment Commission reported an uptick of 17 percent or nearly 6,000 more claims since earlier this month.

The additional $600 unemployment benefit expired last week in Virginia.

President Donald Trump has supported a republican plan to extend unemployment benefits short term while working on a larger relief package.

What can you do now?

Here are a few things you can do as the $600 extra benefit comes to an end: