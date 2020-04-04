7 new cases of COVID-19 reported at Richmond assistant living facility

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Several new cases of COVID-19 have popped up at “The Virginia Home” assistant living facility in Richmond. In total, seven cases were just confirmed by the center’s President & CEO Robert Crouse.

In a letter written to resident’s families, Crouse said, “What I can tell you at this minute is that we have 7 residents who are confirmed positive and they all live on the same floor.”

Crouse added the facility was cleaned in accordance with CDC regulations. He mentioned all high touch areas in the rooms were hand cleaned and fogged with residents removed.

The news comes as a nursing home in Henrico, Canterbury Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, reported its 17th total death.

