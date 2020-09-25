7 Richmond restaurants reprimanded for violating COVID-19 regulations

Coronavirus

by: WRIC Newsroom

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Henrico Health District has revoked the permits of seven restaurants in the city accused of not following coronavirus restrictions.

The following restaurants have all had their permits revoked for violating COVID-19 regulations:

The health department adds that suspended permits are the result of immediate threats to the public.

