7 Richmond restaurants reprimanded for violating COVID-19 regulations

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Henrico Health District has revoked the permits of seven restaurants in the city accused of not following coronavirus restrictions.
The following restaurants have all had their permits revoked for violating COVID-19 regulations:
- City Beach, 2416 W Cary St, Richmond
- Daddy Rabbits, 3206 E Broad Rock Rd, Richmond
- La Caverna Restaurant & Night Club, 5310 Hull Street Rd H, Richmond
- Good Tymes WineBar & Restaurant, 2030 Chamberlayne Ave, Richmond
- Main Stage, 112 N 5th St, Richmond
- Sine Irish Pub, 1327 E Cary St, Richmond
- Escapate Bar & Lounge, 5735 Hull Street Rd, Richmond
The health department adds that suspended permits are the result of immediate threats to the public.
