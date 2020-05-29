Breaking News
President Trump says US ‘terminating’ relationship with World Health Organization amid coronavirus pandemic

7th Virginia inmate dies from COVID-19

(WRIC) — A seventh inmate in Virginia’s state correctional system has died after testing positive for COVID—19. The most-recent death reported from state corrections was an inmate from Buckingham Correctional.

Virginia correctional facilities that have been hit hard by COVID-19 include the following:

  • Buckingham Correctional Center — 118 total positive offenders, 9 positive staff members, 3 inmate COVID-19 positive death
  • Dillwyn Correctional Center — 325 total positive offenders, 7 positive staff members, 1 inmate COVID-19 positive death
  • Greensville Correctional Center — 193 total positive offenders, 53 positive staff members
  • Haynesville Correctional Center — 246 total positive offenders, 9 positive staff members

