7th Virginia inmate dies from COVID-19

(WRIC) — A seventh inmate in Virginia’s state correctional system has died after testing positive for COVID—19. The most-recent death reported from state corrections was an inmate from Buckingham Correctional.
Virginia correctional facilities that have been hit hard by COVID-19 include the following:
- Buckingham Correctional Center — 118 total positive offenders, 9 positive staff members, 3 inmate COVID-19 positive death
- Dillwyn Correctional Center — 325 total positive offenders, 7 positive staff members, 1 inmate COVID-19 positive death
- Greensville Correctional Center — 193 total positive offenders, 53 positive staff members
- Haynesville Correctional Center — 246 total positive offenders, 9 positive staff members
