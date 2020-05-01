8 residents die from COVID-19 at Spring Arbor of Salisbury

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — 23 residents at Spring Arbor of Salisbury have tested positive for coronavirus, eight of those have died, the senior living facility confirmed to 8News. The other residents are being treated and are expected to recover.

In early April, the facility said that four residents had tested positive for COVID-19. Since April 19, Spring Arbor of Salisbury said they haven’t had any other residents test positive.

Richard Williams. senior vice president for Spring Arbor, shared a statement with 8News Thursday:

“We can confirm that as of today, twenty-three Spring Arbor of Salisbury residents tested positive for

COVID-19 and eight of those have passed away. The other residents are currently being treated and

expected to recover. It is always hard for us to lose a member of our Spring Arbor family and we

continue to do everything possible to ensure the safety, security, and wellbeing of our residents.

We continue to work with the Chesterfield Health Department to ensure that our COVID-19 precautions and protocols are consistent with the evolving guidelines form the CDC and Health Department. The Health Department is providing Spring Arbor with COVID testing kits and we will test in accordance with their guidelines. We are pleased to report that we haven’t had a resident test positive since April 19th.”

In addition to current COVID-19 guidelines in place, the senior living facility is doing the following:

Each resident is quarantined in their apartment and in-room dining is being provided.

Directing any staff who may be sick to stay home and making health checks on all staff upon

arrival each day.

Monitoring residents daily by taking temperatures and monitoring for any new symptoms.

Implementation of Face Mask Protocol by all team members.

Communicating with personal physicians of residents.

Heightening cleaning and infection control practices including disinfecting and closing off areas as necessary.

Limiting activities to one-on-one contact.

Regularly monitoring communications and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention and our state and local departments of public health.

Spring Arbor of Salisbury is located at 14001 Turnberry Ln, Midlothian, VA 23113. The senior living facility is a member of HHHunt Senior Living, headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.