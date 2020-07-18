85 infants test positive for coronavirus in one Texas county

(WFLA) – Eighty-five infants under the age of 1 have tested positive for coronavirus in one Texas county, according to CNN.

In Nueces County, where Corpus Christi is located, the number of new positive cases of the virus are reportedly “skyrocketing.”

Annette Rodriguez, director of public health for the county, confirmed to CNN that the infants have all tested positive for coronavirus.

“These babies have not even had their first birthday yet. Please help us stop the spread of this disease,” she told CNN.

Officials are urging Texas residents to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.

Details on the conditions of the infants was not immediately available.

