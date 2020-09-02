91 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 at Richmond City Justice Center

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond City Sheriff’s Office is reporting that 91 inmates have currently tested positive for COVID-19 at the Richmond City Justice Center.

The Sheriff’s Office says that approximately 1,200 tests have been given to both inmates and staff. Of the inmates who have currently tested positive, 10 have mild or minor symptoms.

The Sherrif’s Office also says that Mr. J. Minor, President of the Richmond NAACP Chapter will meet with the Sherrif Dr. Antionette V. Irving to “discuss matters at the Richmond City Justice Center.

The news comes one day after a demonstration about the COVID-19 outbreak in the facility was held — 11 people were arrested during this protest.

