94-year-old resident at Hanover senior community dies from COVID-19

(WRIC) — The Harmony Collection at Hanover notified their assisted living community that a 94-year-old resident who recently tested positive for COVID-19 has died.

Mark Hubbard, a spokesperson for the community from McGuireWoods Consulting, confirmed to 8News that the resident passed away at a Mechanicsville hospital. The news comes one day after 8News reported that one resident and three employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The entire Harmony Senior Services family expresses its deepest sympathies and condolences to the resident’s family, friends and loved ones. We sincerely appreciate the hospital staff and physicians who cared for our resident during the hospitalization. In respect of the privacy of our resident and their family, this is all the information Harmony Senior Services can share at this time. We are all grieving as we continue to battle this pandemic with daily diligence. Mark Hubbard

