95% of University of Richmond students fully vaccinated, mask requirements extended

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Students and staff at the University of Richmond had until Wednesday to report their vaccination status. Following the full FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine, the university announced a Sept. 8 deadline for all students and staff to get at least their first COVID-19 vaccine dose.

By Wednesday, 95.5% of students and 92.2% of staff had reported that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Overall, 99.6% of students and 98.1% of staff have reported their vaccination status.

An announcement from the university stated, “We are grateful for the participation and attention of each and every one of the vaccinated in our collective fight against COVID-19 and in your care for yourselves and one another.”

However due to a rise in cases in the area, University of Richmond will be extending its indoor masking requirements. Until Oct. 8, everyone on the University of Richmond will be required to wear a mask while inside campus buildings. This does not apply to residence halls or situations when a vaccinated person is alone in a closed room or isolated area.

The full masking policy is available online.

There are 4 active COVID-19 cases on the Richmond campus and there have been 36 cases total this semester.