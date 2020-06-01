9th GRTC employee tests positive for COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — GRTC announced Monday that a ninth employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

The announcement said the employee who tested positive is a bus operator and is likely connected to GRTC’s 6th case of the virus.

The announcement said GRTC has identified likely contacts of the employee, and they are currently being contacted, quarantined and tested for the virus.

GRTC added it is providing onsite testing for employees and all COVID-19 testing will be paid for by the GRTC.

For more information on how GRTC is handling the coronavirus outbreak visit their website.

