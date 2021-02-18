Virginia hospitals have administered nearly 660,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. Japan’s COVID-19 vaccinations are beginning Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, after the government granted belated first approval to a shot co-developed by Pfizer Inc. that the United States and many other countries started using two months ago.(AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

RICMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association said as of Tuesday, state hospitals have administered 659,245 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine — that’s more than 122,000 new doses in the last week.

That is a 23 percent increase over the more than 536,000 doses that were administered last week, according to the VHHA.

The organization said Virginia recently modified its vaccine distribution plan to send vaccines to local health departments which are facilitating clinics and distributing vaccines to a broader group of community partners. These include hospitals, physicians, pharmacies and others.

Because of this, the VHHA said Virginia hospitals are getting their weekly supply they get is through allocations from local health districts.

The Virginia Department of Health is reported that a total of 1,471,242 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered as of Feb. 18.