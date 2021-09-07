Western Virginia school district cancels all classes for two weeks amid staffing shortage, COVID outbreak

BATH COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A school district in Western Virginia Virginia closed unexpectedly on Tuesday because of a staff shortage.

Now, the school district is pausing in-person instruction through next Friday as the school district reports a transportation staff shortage, as well as a dozen COVID-19 cases and more than 50 quarantines among students and staff.

According to the school district in-person learning is suspended from Wednesday, Sept. 8 through Friday, Sept. 17.

Bath County schools were closed on Tuesday, Sept. 7 because the lack of transportation employees prevented the operation of school bus routes. School officials say that shortage is expected to continue through next week.

As of this weekend, the school district says there are approximately nine students and three staff members who tested positive for the virus. In addition, approximately 49 students and four staff members are currently under quarantine.

However, school officials expect the majority of these individuals will be able to return to school or work by the end of next week.

Vaccinated staff members and vaccinated students age 12 or older who are considered close contacts are required to wear masks and monitor for COVID-19 symptoms, but they are not required to quarantine, according to Bath County Public Schools.

A number of other schools in southwest Virginia are either closed or operating virtually on Tuesday. That includes Pulaski County Middle School, which also attributed decision to a staffing shortage, and Craig County Public Schools, which did not provide a reason for the closure.