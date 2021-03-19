A closer look at how the Richmond City Health District is tackling COVID-19 vaccine ‘community hubs’

RICHMOND, VA. (WRIC) – The Richmond and Henrico health districts announced plans for the first mass vaccination event in the city’s Southside. It’s slated for Tuesday, March 23 at Celebration Church on Midlothian Turnpike and can vaccinate up to 1,000 pre-registered people each week.

The health districts are also planning another ‘community hub’ to hold vaccinations in East Henrico. Though an exact location has not been revealed. Leaders say it will open towards the end of the month.

In total, the districts plan to launch six different ‘hubs’ that will operate for six weeks each.

The first one is currently taking place at Second Baptist Church on Broad Rock Boulevard.

The ultimate goal is to distribute vaccines equitably by choosing areas where residents may have greater barriers to getting the shot, leaders say. Their vaccination team looks at maps of existing vaccination providers to see which neighborhoods have the least access to the shot.

The health districts then partner with faith based organizations to try to provide residents easier access to the vaccine. Leaders explain by partnering with faith based organizations, they can build community relationships and ‘lasting trust’ with residents.

Once leaders choose a faith based organization, they can determine the ideal location.

In Richmond and Henrico, leaders say those barriers are most common in neighborhoods with older residents, with families with lower incomes, and/or those who identify as African American or Latinx.

The health districts says the mass vaccination events work well for those who may lack transportation, have trouble navigating the registration process or lack trust in the vaccination process.

To learn more about the health district’s community hubs, click here.