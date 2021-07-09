A concert and a vaccine: Richmond and Henrico Health Districts, Rite Aid to offer free COVID-19 shots at area shows this weekend

A 15-year-old receives a first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a mobile vaccination clinic at the Weingart East Los Angeles YMCA on May 14, 2021. (Patrick T. Fallon / AFP / Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you’re planning to attend one of two concerts planned for the Richmond area this weekend and you are yet to receive your COVID-19 vaccine, you’re in luck.

The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts (RHHD), along with Rite Aid Pharmacy, announced their plans to be out at events over the weekend giving concert goers an opportunity to get jabbed.

Staff with RHHD will be out at The Churchill Gospel Fest taking place at the Bon Secours Sarah Garland Jones Center (2600 Nine Mile Road) from 5-8 p.m. on Saturday, July 10. The free outdoor event features performances from R. Timothy Haughton & Renewed, Jaccarri Woodson, April Robinson, LaTonya Camp Gregory Amos, and others.

“Since its inception, the Bon Secours Sarah Garland Jones Center has prioritized offering a space for families to connect and have fun while offering health and wellness programs,” Bon Secours Director of Community Health Sean O’Brien said in a statement. “The Church Hill Gospel Fest does just that; there will be a festive concert, opportunities for volunteerism with RVA Rapid Transit, and free COVID-19 vaccines.”

Meanwhile, Rite Aid will be out on Brown’s Island on Sunday, July 11 offering shots to those seeing Fitz & The Tantrums perform. A ticket is required for admission to that show.