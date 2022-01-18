A day ahead of its scheduled launch, Central Virginians hop online for free at-home COVID tests

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — A day ahead of its scheduled launch, free rapid COVID-19 tests are now available to order from the U.S. government and locals are already taking advantage of the seemingly easy-to-use website. Four tests can be shipped to each household.

President Joe Biden says the idea here is to make sure each family has them on hand for if or when they need them.

You can find the form at www.covidtests.gov.

Filling it out takes just minutes, said Meghan Cornwell in Henrico County. Cornwell said she heard the site was live on Tuesday and hopped online to order since finding tests in stores has been challenging.

“You might get a notification that there’s tests at this Walgreens and there’s tests at this Publix and by the time you drive there, they’re already gone.”

Once you’re on the site, scroll down and and click “order free-at home tests.” Enter your contact information, shipping address, and at the bottom of the screen click “check out now.” The government said four tests per household will ship via USPS in 7 to 12 days.

“It was surprisingly easy,” Cornwell said. “I kind of expected it to be complicated like any other government website.”

Who gets tests in hand first may differ based on a few factors. Biden said his team will be prioritizing processing orders to households experiencing the highest social vulnerability and in communities with most recent COVID cases and deaths.

Cornwell said she thinks this initiative will take away some stress from a lot of Americans.

“I think families are going to have a better chance of getting tests when they need them because they may have them on hand,” she said.

The mom said her family’s plan is to always have at least two tests on hand.