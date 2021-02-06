‘A weight lifted off my chest’: RHHD host small-scale vaccination events on Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Normally vaccinating at large-scale events, Richmond and Henrico Health Districts (RHHD) have been organizing smaller events to target people who could potentially “fall through the cracks” and not get access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Saturday, vaccination events were held at Second Baptist Church and First African Baptist Church in Richmond and were two of the five small-scale vaccination events between the last two days within RHHD.

RHHD officials said that the health districts plan to continue doing more small events similar to these.

Cat Long of RHHD said they rely on relationships with community leaders to help get critical vaccine information out to the public.

Volunteers with the Medical Reserve Corps were vaccinating people at Saturday’s events, according to Long.

Ralph Hodge, the senior pastor of 18 years at Second Baptist Church, said the church was a testing site since the summer.

Now, they are a spot to administer the vaccine.

Marc Jolley from Second Baptist Church said the African American population has been underserved in getting access to vaccinations, and he asked the Virginia Department of Health to provide 100 vaccines for their seniors in the area.

Among those who received their first dose of the vaccine on Saturday, Hannah Warren said “I feel good.”

“I am glad. I’m happy to get it done,” Warren said. “I have been wanting to get it done. Now, it feels like a weight lifted off my chest.”

Richmond and Henrico Health Districts are averaging 6,300 vaccines per week with over one hundred thousand interest forms filled out.

