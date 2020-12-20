Advocates want Virginia farmers, poultry workers to be next for vaccine

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — More doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are being packed and shipped this weekend after the FDA gave emergency approval for a shot by Moderna.
The top priority is being given to frontline health care workers and residents of long term care facilities to get vaccinated, but some are calling to add another group to that list.
We spoke with Jason Yarashes — he is with legal aid Justice Center.
He is speaking up for the farmworkers and essential workers in the poultry industry. Since the pandemic started, there were some who were deemed, essential workers.
Poultry workers and farmers fell into that category because they had to continuously work to provide enough food to keep up with the demand.
“They were the folks that were keeping food on our tables. They were the folks that were ensuring that the economy was kept afloat. And so now we have to be in a position to protect them,” he said.
Yarashes says he wants to point out that many of the workers in that job title are middle to low-class income and have been impacted by the vaccine just as harshly as anyone else.
He wants to make sure this line of work remains as a priority.
“It’s kind of a near-sighted focus on prioritization, that’s vastly important. But I think for the low and middle-income essential workers of Virginia, it misses a key point,” said Yarashes.
The point being proper distribution and coordination for these workers to receive the vaccine.
“Are there protocols in place to ensure that all the workers are being given the opportunity to get the vaccine? How to folks even know that they’re eligible? Especially if they don’t have health insurance?” he explained.
“And frankly, how can they be guaranteed that any information that they’re sharing with the government during the vaccination process doesn’t adversely affect them, including from an immigration standpoint,” he continued.
He says historically, coming by this information has been difficult.
“The history books and data will show that the poultry and agricultural industries fail to protect workers, right, folks in rural and urban communities bore the brunt of this. Workers died, communities were ravaged by the spread.”
Which is why he is fighting so hard to make their voices heard.
“We need advance preparation, we need community industry and government coordination. We’ve got to continue to build trust with workers that have been historically marginalized. And right, now we have to act to allay these fears, the safety, and access to the vaccine,” he said.
He says their advocacy will continue with the state government to ensure the next phase of the distribution process is equal and for all workers in Virginia.
