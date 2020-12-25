Coronavirus update: After breaking daily record of COVID-19 cases two days in a row, Virginia reports 4,078 more on Christmas

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After hitting a record number of new coronavirus cases for a second day in a row Thursday, Virginia reported 4,078 additional infections and 29 deaths on Christmas morning.
The Virginia Department of Health has now recorded at least 4,000 new COVID-19 cases six times since the pandemic struck, all in the month of December. A new daily record was set Wednesday when 4,562 cases were reported, but it was quickly surpassed on Christmas Eve when 4,782 were recorded.
In total, the commonwealth has reported 327,993 cases and 4,820 COVID-19 deaths. Virginia’s current 7-day positivity rate — using PCR tests only — is 11.5%.
According to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association’s dashboard, there are 2,478 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have test results that are pending. Of those patients, 518 are in the ICU and 291 are on a ventilator.
The VHHA’s dashboard also says that the ICU occupancy rate, with was 67% last year, is currently at 79%. Overall, nearly 30,000 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the hospital in Virginia.
NEW COVID-19 VACCINE DASHBOARD
VDH has also set up a new COVID-19 vaccine dashboard which includes a summary of vaccinations and demographics.
Currently, the VDH said COVID-19 vaccines require two doses given three or four weeks apart. Both doses are needed to prevent or reduce the severity of the coronavirus. They said information entered into the Virginia Immunization Information System (VIIS) will allow providers to know when to give the second dose and which type of vaccine to give a patient.
As of Friday, a total of 43,043 doses have been administered but nobody in Virginia is fully vaccinated.
TRAVELING DURING PANDEMIC
Thousands of Virginians are getting ready to travel for the holiday season despite health officials recommending people stay home. As you head out make sure to check coronavirus restrictions in other states.
The CDC recommends following these steps to protect yourself and others when you travel:
- Maintain a distance of 6 feet (2 meters) between you and others as much as possible.
- Avoid contact with anyone who is sick
- Limit contact with frequently touched surfaces, such as handrails, elevator buttons and kiosks. If you must touch these surfaces, use hand sanitizer or wash your hands afterward.
- Wear a cloth face mask.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
- Cover coughs and sneezes.
- Clean your hands often. It’s especially important after going to the bathroom, before eating, and after coughing, sneezing or blowing your nose.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
- If soap and water aren’t available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub your hands together until they feel dry.
TESTING LOCATIONS NEAR YOU
CHESTERFIELD
- Monday, Dec. 28 – 1 to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road
- Tuesday, Dec. 29 – 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.
- Wednesdays: Dec. 30 – 10 a.m. to noon. St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road
- Thursday: Dec. 31 – 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.
RICHMOND
- Tuesday, Dec. 29 — 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. The Diamond, 3001 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd
- Drive-thru event
- Call COVID-19 hotline to register, (804) 205-3501
Flu vaccines are also available every day Monday-Friday throughout December (closed on the 24th and 25th), 8:00 am-4:30 pm at Richmond City Health District (400 E Cary St, Richmond, VA 23220).
LOCAL COVID-19 CASES
- Charles City County: 183 cases, 8 deaths
- Chesterfield County: 12,272 cases, 164 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 575 cases, 28 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 813 cases, 10 deaths
- City of Richmond: 8,718 cases, 91 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 836 cases, 14 deaths
- Goochland County: 583 cases, 7 deaths
- Hanover County: 3,523 cases, 69 deaths
- Henrico County: 11,556 cases, 286 deaths
- New Kent County: 587 cases, 5 death
- Powhatan County: 750 cases, 6 deaths
