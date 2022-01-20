AG Miyares files to dismiss lawsuit against Governor Youngkin’s executive order on face masks

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Office of the Attorney General announced on Thursday that Jason Miyares has moved to dismiss a lawsuit trying to block Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s Executive Order 2, which rescinds the state’s school mask mandate.

“Tonight, we asked the Supreme Court of Virginia to protect the fundamental rights of parents to direct the upbringing, care, and education of their children,” Miyares said in a statement. “Governor Youngkin had every power to issue the executive order and with our filing, we again affirm that parents matter.”

On Tuesday, a group of 13 parents from Chesapeake filed a lawsuit in the state Supreme Court against Youngkin’s executive order.

“Executive Order Number Two purports to sweep aside masking mandates and other protections with little or no consideration of or respect for CDC guidance, actions taken by the Virginia General Assembly, or the powers vested in school boards,” the lawsuit states.

Below is Attorney General Miyares’ file to dismiss:

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for the latest.