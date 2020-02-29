Agency: 2nd US case of person who got virus from community

A person leaves NorthBay VacaValley Hospital, where a woman diagnosed with coronavirus previously sought treatment, on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Vacaville, Calif. Public health officials are retracing the steps of the woman, believed to be the first person in the U.S. to contract the highly contagious coronavirus without traveling abroad or coming in close contact with an international traveller. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Health officials have confirmed the second case of novel coronavirus in the United States believed to have been transmitted to a person who didn’t travel internationally or come in close contact with anyone who had it.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday that officials are “aware of a second possible instance of community spread of COVID-19 in California.” The CDC said in a statement that the patient has tested positive for the virus and is considered a presumptive positive case.

Health officials in San Jose said the patient was an older adult woman with chronic health conditions who does not have a travel history or any known contact with a traveler or infected person. It comes a day after state officials said a woman hospitalized at UC Davis Health Center in Sacramento had contracted the illness after no known contact.

“This new case indicates that there is evidence of community transmission, but the extent is still not clear,” said Dr. Sara Cody, Health Officer for Santa Clara County and Director of the County of Santa Clara Public Health Department.

Cody said the woman is not linked to two previous cases in Santa Clara County or others in the state.

The Santa Clara County resident was treated at a local hospital and is not known to have traveled to Solano County, where public health officials have identified dozens of people — but less than 100 — who had close contact with the case announced Thursday. They are quarantined in their homes. and a few who have shown symptoms are in isolation, officials said.

