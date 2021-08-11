Albemarle County to require vaccines or weekly testing for government workers

FILE – In this March 29, 2021 file photo, a worker readies syringes with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Metairie, La. Even people who have recovered from COVID-19 are urged to get vaccinated to avoid reinfection, especially amid the threat of the extra-contagious delta variant — and there’s growing evidence the shots offer those survivors bonus protection against mutants.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — All local government employees in Albemarle County will be required to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or submit a weekly negative COVID-19 test, effective Sept. 15, according to a release.

The Wednesday announcement cited Virginia Governor Ralph Northam’s Aug. 5 vaccine mandate, requiring all state employees to get the COVID-19 and provide proof or submit to weekly testing, beginning Sept. 1.

“As a local government, we have a dual responsibility of protecting our workforce and the community we serve,” Albemarle County Executive Jeff Richardson said. “With data on the transmissibility of the delta variant, we feel the best way to ensure we maintain government services is to require our staff to either become vaccinated or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing. The vaccine remains the best tool in protecting all of us from COVID-19. Weekly testing for those who are not vaccinated allows us to quickly address cases in our workforce so that we can continue to safely serve the community.”

According to a release, this requirement applies to all full-time, part-time, temporary and contract employees of Albemarle County Local Government, regardless of work location.