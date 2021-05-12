All COVID-19 vaccination events in Richmond and Henrico taking walk-ins

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Anyone eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine will now be allowed to walk into any vaccination event in Richmond and Henrico without an appointment.
The shift, announced Wednesday by the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts (RHHD), comes as the daily average of doses administrated continues to drop across the commonwealth. With nearly half of Virginia’s population with at least one dose, the demand for shots has slipped as the community supply grows.
“Our COVID-19 vaccination events have more appointments available for a variety of reasons- significant progress in the vaccination effort, increased community supply, more vaccination opportunities at pharmacies and doctors’ offices, and some hesitancy,” Amy Popovich, nurse manager at RHHD, said in a statement Wednesday.
“Because of this, we can be less reliant on our registration systems. We can accommodate more individuals at our events who do not have an appointment scheduled in advance.”
The RHHD provided the following list of clinics opening up:
- Thursday, 5/13, 9-11 a.m. – Trinity Baptist Church (2811 Fendall Ave., Richmond, 23222), Moderna
- Thursday, 5/13, 2-3 p.m. – Fairfield Resource Center (2506 Phaup St., Richmond, VA 23223), Moderna
- Friday, 5/14, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Virginia Union University (1359 W Graham Road, Richmond, VA 23220), Pfizer
- Tuesday, 5/18, 12 – 5 p.m. – George Wythe High School (4314 Crutchfield St., Richmond, VA, 23225), Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Wednesday, 5/19, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Richmond International Raceway (600 E Laburnum Ave., Richmond, VA, 23222), Pfizer
- Wednesday, 5/19, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Peter Paul Development Center (1708 N 22nd St., Richmond, VA, 23223), Moderna
- Wednesday, 5/19, 3 – 6 p.m. – George Wythe High School (4314 Crutchfield St., Richmond, VA, 23225), Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Thursday, 5/20, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Richmond International Raceway (600 E Laburnum Ave., Richmond, VA, 23222), Pfizer
- Friday, 5/21, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Virginia Union University (1359 W Graham Road, Richmond, VA 23220), Pfizer
