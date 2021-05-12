All COVID-19 vaccination events in Richmond and Henrico taking walk-ins

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Anyone eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine will now be allowed to walk into any vaccination event in Richmond and Henrico without an appointment.

The shift, announced Wednesday by the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts (RHHD), comes as the daily average of doses administrated continues to drop across the commonwealth. With nearly half of Virginia’s population with at least one dose, the demand for shots has slipped as the community supply grows.

“Our COVID-19 vaccination events have more appointments available for a variety of reasons- significant progress in the vaccination effort, increased community supply, more vaccination opportunities at pharmacies and doctors’ offices, and some hesitancy,” Amy Popovich, nurse manager at RHHD, said in a statement Wednesday.

“Because of this, we can be less reliant on our registration systems. We can accommodate more individuals at our events who do not have an appointment scheduled in advance.”

The RHHD provided the following list of clinics opening up:

Thursday, 5/13, 9-11 a.m. – Trinity Baptist Church (2811 Fendall Ave., Richmond, 23222), Moderna

Trinity Baptist Church (2811 Fendall Ave., Richmond, 23222), Moderna Thursday, 5/13, 2-3 p.m. – Fairfield Resource Center (2506 Phaup St., Richmond, VA 23223), Moderna

– Fairfield Resource Center (2506 Phaup St., Richmond, VA 23223), Moderna Friday, 5/14, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Virginia Union University (1359 W Graham Road, Richmond, VA 23220), Pfizer

Virginia Union University (1359 W Graham Road, Richmond, VA 23220), Pfizer Tuesday, 5/18, 12 – 5 p.m. – George Wythe High School (4314 Crutchfield St., Richmond, VA, 23225), Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

– George Wythe High School (4314 Crutchfield St., Richmond, VA, 23225), Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Wednesday, 5/19, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Richmond International Raceway (600 E Laburnum Ave., Richmond, VA, 23222), Pfizer

Richmond International Raceway (600 E Laburnum Ave., Richmond, VA, 23222), Pfizer Wednesday, 5/19, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Peter Paul Development Center (1708 N 22nd St., Richmond, VA, 23223), Moderna

Peter Paul Development Center (1708 N 22nd St., Richmond, VA, 23223), Moderna Wednesday, 5/19, 3 – 6 p.m. – George Wythe High School (4314 Crutchfield St., Richmond, VA, 23225), Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

George Wythe High School (4314 Crutchfield St., Richmond, VA, 23225), Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Thursday, 5/20, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Richmond International Raceway (600 E Laburnum Ave., Richmond, VA, 23222), Pfizer

Richmond International Raceway (600 E Laburnum Ave., Richmond, VA, 23222), Pfizer Friday, 5/21, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Virginia Union University (1359 W Graham Road, Richmond, VA 23220), Pfizer

Click here to learn about future vaccine clinics and where you can get a dose.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.