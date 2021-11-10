Almost 5% of Virginia’s 5-11 year old kids vaccinated against COVID week into rollout

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health released COVID-19 vaccine demographic data for children ages 5 -11 on Wednesday. Since the rollout of the smaller Pfizer vaccine doses last week, over 35,227 elementary school aged kids have been vaccinated with their first dose.

The first data upload shows that 4.9% of Virginia’s 5-11 year old kids have their first vaccine dose. Kids will need two doses of the Pfizer COVID shot just like adults do.

There are around 723,000 kids that fall into the 5-11 age group in Virginia.

“So far, we’ve seen high interest among parents of young children who want to get them protected from COVID-19. This is an important step in keeping our children safe from severe disease. It also helps decrease disruptions at school because children won’t have to be pulled out of classes for quarantine if they are fully vaccinated,” said Virginia’s state vaccination liaison Dr. Danny Avula.

Virginia’s elderly populations still have the highest vaccination rates but other age groups of children made eligible before young kids are nearing the same vaccination rates as the state’s adults. According to VDH data, 66.8% of kids aged 12 to 15 and 71% of 16 to 17 year old kids have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.

On average, 75.5% of the Commonwealth’s adults have been fully vaccinated.

All vaccine demographic data, including the newest section tracking young kids is updated daily.

Vaccination appointments can be found on vaccinate.virginia.gov.