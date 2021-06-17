Almost 60 percent of adults in Virginia fully vaccinated for COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Almost 60 percent of adults in the commonwealth have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

As of June 17, the department of health is reporting 59.6 percent of people 18 years and older in Virginia have been vaccinated against the virus, and 69.5 percent have received at least one dose. Joe Biden’s goal is currently to have 70% of all adults receive at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by July 4.

Overall, 48.6 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated and 57.4 percent has received at least one dose.

However, vaccination rates are slowing down in Virginia. The VDH is reporting an average of 28,741 doses are being administered a day. Back in May, there was an average of more than 55,000 shots given daily.