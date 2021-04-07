Almost 80% of school and childcare workers inoculated with first COVID vaccine dose

Teacher Lisa Egan is vaccinated with the Moderna coronavirus vaccine at a clinic organized by New York City’s Department of Health, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. “I feel so great, so lucky,” she said. “I’ve been teaching remotely. I’m hoping now I can go back to the classroom.” Monday was the first day that people over 75 and essential workers — including police officers, firefighters, and teachers — were allowed to receive the vaccines in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

ATLANTA (WRIC) — Many of the country’s Pre-k through 12, school staff and childcare workers are on their way to being protected from the coronavirus. The CDC says that as of the end of March, almost 80% of people working in schools and childcare facilities have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

At the beginning of March, President Joe Biden said all school and childcare staff would be eligible through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. This brought about a huge increase in eligibility, with the number of states where teachers were eligible increasing by over 50%.

In Virginia, teachers and childcare workers were vaccinated in the first tiers of Phase 1b, with many pharmacy locations stepping up to help provide them with vaccines. All over the U.S., teachers and other childcare workers were vaccinated at pharmacies, school-specific events and community events.

Pharmacies alone vaccinated over 2 million people eligible through this group during March. State programs vaccinated between 5 million and 6 million.