Almost half of Virginians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Nearly half of Virginia’s population is fully vaccinated according to the latest reporting from the Virginia Department of Health.

VDH on Saturday reported 49% of the population has been fully vaccinated. Currently 60.1% of all adults 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

More than 8 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Virginia so far. Almost 5 million Virginians have received at least one dose.

This comes as President Joe Biden begins the push to get 70% of all Americans vaccinated by the July 4 holiday.

According to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 65.3% of Americans aged 18 and up are fully vaccinated.

Virginia is averaging 26,982 doses of the vaccine per day.

