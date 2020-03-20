Breaking News
1 dead, 1 expected to survive after Nine Mile Road double shooting
Altira CEO diagnosed with COVID-19; steps aside temporarily

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Altria CEO Howard Willard tested positive for coronavirus and is at home self-quarantining, according to a statement from Altria sent out to employees yesterday.

In the letter to employees, Altria said Willard would be taking a medical leave of absence. Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Billy Gifford is assuming the role of CEO until Willard is back.

This comes just a day after Altria shut down production at Philip Morris after two employees tested positive for COVID-19.

