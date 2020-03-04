Amazon employee tests positive for coronavirus

SEATTLE (KXAN) — An Amazon employee in Seattle has tested positive for COVID-19, which is caused by the Wuhan or novel coronavirus, the Seattle Times reports.

According to the newspaper, Amazon sent a message out to employees in Seattle and Bellevue explaining that the employee went home sick on Feb. 25 and has not returned to work.

The company says all employees who worked closely with the person were notified.

Amazon reportedly has over 53,500 employees in the Seattle region.

