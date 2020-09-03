Amelia County schools announce positive COVID-19 case

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A member of the Amelia County school community has tested positive for COVID-19, the district’s superintendent confirmed via social media.

Last week, 8News reported an Amelia County Elementary School staff member was suspected of having COVID-19, according to an announcement from Superintendent Lori Harper.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Dr. Harper informed parents and guardians that “a student or staff member has been diagnosed with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). This person was on school premises on September 1, 2020 and did have direct exposure with other members of our community.”

Dr. Harper does not specify if the person infected is a student or employee. Amelia County Elementary School, however, will remain open.

“We are working closely with the Piedmont Health Department and have identified anyone who had close contact with the person,” Dr. Harper adds. “If you or your child were identified as having been potentially exposed you have already been notified. If you have not been contacted, you do not need to stay home or exclude yourself from activities at this time.”

In the future, school officials will notify only those identified as having close contact with a student or staff member diagnosed with the disease.

Amelia County Schools will be closed Friday, Sept. 4 and Monday, Sept. 7 in recognition of Labor Day.

