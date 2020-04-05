American Red Cross seeking plasma donations from recovered COVID-19 patients

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — American Red Cross is seeking people who have recovered from COVID-19 that can donate plasma to help current patients with serious or life-threatening infections from the virus.

According to Red Cross, people who have recovered from the coronavirus have antibodies in their plasma that are able to attack the virus. Doctors can use this plasma as a treatment for patients whose lives are in immediate danger from COVID-19.

“Historically, convalescent plasma has been used as a potentially lifesaving treatment when new diseases or infections develop quickly, and no treatments or vaccines were available yet. The Red Cross has been asked by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to help identify prospective donors and manage the distribution of these products to hospitals treating patients in need. If you’re fully recovered from a verified coronavirus (COVID-19) diagnosis, please review the information below and fill out the Potential Donor form. A Red Cross representative will follow up with prospective candidates to confirm eligibility.” Statement from American Red Cross

