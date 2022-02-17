Are we in a COVID-19 endemic now?

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – With Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s move to end the school mask mandate and news the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention may be close to loosening its COVID mask guidance, a new phase of the COVID-19 pandemic could be near.

Richmond and Henrico Health Districts director Dr. Melissa Viray said hospitalizations and cases have both rapidly decreased following the surge of omicron cases. She said that means the public may be able to take a step back in regard to mitigation strategies.

“It may not need to be as disruptive as it was in 2020 and 2021,” she explained, referencing the lockdowns and strict masking guidelines many states including Virginia saw during the height of the pandemic.

Echoing that same message, top United States infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci told Reuters this week that the public is inching towards normalcy.

Dr. Viray spoke to a small crowd at the Tuckahoe Area Library Thursday night to answer questions about what could be next in the pandemic.

“We don’t know yet whether or not we’re going to need additional boosters,” she explained. “We have seen some waning in immunity, so it is possible that we may need an additional booster.”

She highlighted that vaccines are still important in getting back to normal, citing the reason the omicron variant is so mild is a combination of the variant itself and how many people are vaccinated.

Dr. Viray said a vaccine for children six-months to four-years-old is on the way. Much like doctors have for the flu, Dr. Viray said medications for COVID could become common.

“We are starting to see medications come down the pipeline. Some are infusions, some are oral. That could decrease the severity of disease,” she said.

Henrico resident Lynn Cothran thinks normalcy is around the corner and is excited for what she has planned as omicron cases drop.

“I’m going on a cruise this September, so I’m happy to get back. I think everybody is. Everybody’s anxious to get back to normal,” she smiled.

Dr. Viray said doctors are monitoring a subvariant of omicron currently, but she said she doesn’t think it will cause another surge.

She said another variant may mean bringing back some of the mitigation strategies, but said she doesn’t think another lockdown will be necessary.