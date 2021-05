RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts plan to start vaccinating children as soon as the FDA gives approval for use in kids aged 12-15.

Health officials say once the FDA approves the vaccine it will be available to kids at pharmacies, primary care providers and school events.

Vaccinating kids, they say, is essential to reaching herd immunity.

Right now just over 31% of Richmond and Henrico residents are fully vaccinated. The goal is 75%.