Area school systems evaluating new CDC guidance regarding social distancing in schools

The CDC is updating its physical distancing recommendations for live classes, and area school systems are now evaluating policies already in place.

In Henrico County Public Schools, since re-opening schools, most students sit six feet apart, according to the district’s spokesperson Andy Jenks. Jenks says a health committee will likely be reviewing the new recommendations next week.

The CDC says three feet instead of six feet apart is now OK in classrooms for most age groups.

A Hanover County spokesperson tells 8News that’s been their – successful – approach since September. Middle and high schoolers can be three feet apart in classrooms as long as the general community spread is not high. But they’re giving different guidelines for elementary kids.

A spokesperson for Chesterfield County Public Schools tells 8News, “We are reviewing the updated guidance, some aspects which we already have in place.”