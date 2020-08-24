Around 9.5% of adult Virginians have COVIDWISE app

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health says about 9.5% of Virginians between 18 and 65 years old have downloaded the COVIDWISE contact tracing app.

Exposure results have not been released yet, but COVID incident commander Ryan Mckay is encouraging everyone to download it.

As of last week, the number of downloads was closing in on 400,000.

