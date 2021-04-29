Arthur Ashe Center to close vaccination site tomorrow, West End location begins administering doses

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)– One of four new community vaccination sites in Richmond and Henrico, held its first vaccination event today.

The Arthur Ashe vaccine clinic will be closed tomorrow, after giving out more than 60-thousand shots since December. The closure will make way for four smaller community hubs throughout the area. The West End location, The Islamic Center of Henrico & Masjid Al-Falah, gave out doses for the first time today.

Henrico County resident Asmat Ali, was one of at least 200 people who received a vaccine at the event.

“It is a good experience. It’s right in my neighborhood,” said Ali.











The Virginia Department of Health partnered with ICNA Relief and the Association of Physicians of Pakistani descent of North America to put on the event. The center caters to the West End of Henrico, while the East End is still covered by the Richmond Raceway. George Wythe High School is designated for Richmond’s Southside. Virginia Union University will begin administering doses next week on the Northside.

These are the updated locations for the vaccination clinics:

Northside — Virginia Union University

Southside — George Wythe High School on Crutchfield Street

East End — Richmond Raceway on East Laburnum Avenue

West End — Islamic Center on Impala Drive

Vaccinations are also still taking place at St. James Baptist Church in Varina.

Jackie Lawrence is the Health Equity Director for the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts. Today, Lawrence addressed the importance of outreach and site variety.

“When we decide where we’re going for outreach, we use a combination of what our data is telling us about where there may be low vaccine uptake, as well as feedback from the community,” said Lawrence.

In the meantime, the health districts will resume usage of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine tomorrow with homebound vaccinations. This follows a national pause on the vaccine, after six women experienced rare blot clots.

According to RHHD Nurse Manager Amy Popovich, the benefits outweigh the risks, as the rare side effect affected a small percentage of Americans.

“We highly recommend all vaccines as safe and effective,” said Popovich.

However, the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts told 8News, women under 50 should be aware of the possible effects.

According to RHHD, 42% of Richmond and Henrico residents have received one dose. 29% are fully vaccinated.

Anyone age 16 and older is eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Residents can schedule an appointment here.

The Richmond Raceway will be holding a walk-up vaccination event April, 30. This will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.