As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Virginia, health officials optimistic

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — Governor Ralph Northam’s stay-at-home order is scheduled to end June 10, but many Virginians are wondering if the state is ready to reopen?

Richmond and Henrico Health Director Dr. Danny Avula told 8News the commonwealth will be dealing with the coronavirus over the span of a year, and possibly longer. With the resources set in place and knowledge in relation to the disease improving, Dr. Avula says Virginia’s curve should be smaller than expected.

“At this time, we do have an uptick in cases throughout our area, but a large part of that is due to increased testing as well,” Dr. Avula said. “The main metrics we’re watching are percent positivity, hospitalizations, ventilator usage, and deaths among others.”

Dr. Avula adds that the hope is Virginia sees “two weeks of consecutive decreases in percent positivity. Obviously we’re not there yet, but that’s one of the primary metrics we’re looking at.”

Virginians as a whole, have been doing a great job with flattening the curve, Dr. Avula added. Hospital capacity is no longer overwhelming, projections are significantly less, and although Virginia’s peak has been pushed to August, statistics say cases will eventually decrease.

“That flattening is happening, but that’s also stretching out the amount of time that we’re going to see the disease circulating,” Dr. Avula said.

Each phase of reopening is going to impact the disease to a different level, Dr. Avula believes, making it difficult to know what happens next.

“Every time there’s a little bit of an opening up, the virus is going to spread,” he said.

“Because of the unprecedented moves we’re making to keep folks at home, and to do this staged reopening we are going to see this more initial peak,” he said, “then small peaks with each reopening.”

