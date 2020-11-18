As states impose new social restrictions, families weigh options to celebrate Thanksgiving

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — As states crack-down to impose new social restrictions amid a surge of COVID-19 cases, the decision to head home for the holidays is becoming increasingly difficult.

Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware are just a handful of states hardening social restrictions ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. That’s not stopping people from flocking to family, however.

Kenny Schenning tells 8News says he may head to his in-laws in Florida for the holiday.

“It would be a little weird to go down there, you know, especially with cases going back up and stuff like that,” he said. “So, you know precautions, masks and everything else.”

“Yeah, I’m a little irresponsible right now,” he later joked while not wearing a mask.

New guidelines implemented by a rise in coronavirus cases include:

No more than 25 people can gather in Virginia.

Anyone traveling to Pennsylvania will have to test negative within 72 hours of visiting.

Maryland heads back to their Phase Two opening plan

Delaware will cap indoor gatherings to just 10 people

Daijyonna Long tells 8News she is heading to Brooklyn, New York, for Thanksgiving and a relative’s birthday. Though confident, she says she’ll get tested for COVID when she’s back in Richmond.

“It’s probably just going to be like small relatives, not a big, big party or anything,” she said. “I feel pretty confident. Yeah, I just wear my mask, stay 6 feet, use sanitizer all the time, and I guess I’ll be just fine. I’ve passed every test I took.”

Shawn Monaghan, from Stafford, says his family decided to play it safe.

“Each house is doing two weeks where we are doing minimal quarantine, two weeks only going out when we have to,” Monaghan told 8News reporter Ben Dennis while out to get gas.

He says his family will be separated in three, calling in to Zoom for the holiday.

“How everyone is doing online classes, we figured, you know, just put cameras next to the dinner table,” he said. “Have ourselves a Thanksgiving virtually.”