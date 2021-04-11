At least five districts in Central Va enter Phase 2, several clinics offering vaccine walk-ins as Apr. 18 nears

A father and daughter receive their vaccines at the Hanover vaccination center in Ashland. (Photo: 8News Reporter Sabrina Shutters)

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) – Virginia is getting over 77,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses into arms each day on average. Several health districts across Central Virginia are offering walk-ins for seniors as April 18 approaches.

Governor Ralph Northam expects all residents in Virginia will be eligible for the vaccine by April 18.

The Richmond-Henrico, Chesterfield, Chickahominy and Rappahannock health districts announced Friday that they’re moving into Phase 2 of COVID-19 vaccinations.

That means if you’re 16 or older, you’re eligible for a vaccine in those districts.

This also means that anyone in those districts who have pre-registered will get emails and phone calls to schedule appointments for as early as this week.

Meanwhile, those 50 years or older who live or work in New Kent County can walk-in to clinics held at the high school without an appointment and get vaccinated.

Walk-ins are still happening for those 60 or older in the Chickahominy Health District at their vaccination center in Ashland on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

In Goochland County, if you’re 65 and older you can walk-in to the Central High School Cultural and Educational Complex on Thursday mornings for a vaccine without an appointment.

Dinwiddie County is hosting Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinics on Thursday, Apr. 15 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Wednesday, Apr. 22 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Both clinics will be held at the Eastside Community Enhancement Center, located at 7301 Boydton Plank Rd., North Dinwiddie, and are open to anyone 18 years of age or older.

To schedule an appointment, contact the Dinwiddie COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center at 804-469-1050, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Governor Ralph Northam eased some COVID-19 restrictions starting at the beginning of the month for things like social gatherings which can now have up to 100 people outdoors.