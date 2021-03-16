At least two health districts to open vaccines up to Phase 1c this week

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — All of Virginia is currently still working to vaccinate residents in Phase 1b of the state’s vaccination plan, but by the end of the week shots could be available to even more people. The Virginia Department of Health says at least two health districts will begin transitioning to Phase 1c this week.

A VDH spokesperson tells 8News that the first two health districts to move on to the next vaccination phase will be the Eastern Shore and Danville. There are other health districts starting to have the conversation with VDH about the transition as well.

VDH plans to have all health districts opened to essential workers under Phase 1c by mid-April.

In order to move to the next vaccination phase, health districts must have made “strong efforts” to offer vaccines to everyone listed under the first two vaccination phases. Special attention must have been paid to vaccinating disproportionately impacted communities.

“Finally, the light at the end of this long journey seems to be coming into view,” said State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, M.D., M.A. “Vaccine is our best hope of ending the pandemic. My heartfelt thanks to the many Virginians who are signing up and getting vaccinated and for the health care workers and volunteers who are administering vaccines.”

Starting May 1, VDH plans to open vaccination appointments up to any person 16 or older that is living or working in Virginia.

State vaccine coordinator, Danny Avula urges Virginia residents to sign up for the state’s pre-registration list as soon as possible.

To pre-register for an appointment visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682).