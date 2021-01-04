Augusta Correctional Center reports COVID-19 death, high staff case count

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Augusta Correctional Center currently has 122 inmates battling COVID-19 at the prison. Over the weekend, one inmate at Augusta passed away due to complications from the virus.
The Virginia Department of Corrections says the inmate died at the August Health Center. He was 64 years old and serving a 300 year sentence for sexual assault, rape and forcible sodomy.
There have been five inmate deaths at the prison since the pandemic started.
Augusta falls in the top five prisons with the most coronavirus cases in Virginia. There have been 495 offender cases putting them behind larger outbreaks such as Deerfield and Coffeewood but ahead of most other Virginia prisons.
The facility has reported the most staff cases of coronavirus in Virginia. Since March, 50 employees and contractors working at the prison have tested positive for COVID-19.
VADOC does not provide information on active staff case counts or staff deaths in each facility. A representative tells 8News that VADOC is currently reporting two staff deaths from COVID-19 across the department.
