Avula calls for Virginia to resume using Johnson & Johnson vaccine

An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson on November 17, 2020. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — State Vaccine Coordinator Dr. Danny Avula announced on Friday that Virginia will immediately resume the administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

This decision comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration met today and ended their pause on use of vaccine.

The vaccine was cleared for use by all adults.

VDH says they encourage people to be aware of possible side effects and “to weigh that against the possibility of hospitalization or death from COVID-19.”